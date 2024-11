Becky Barton, a former occupational therapy professor, shares her journey of adapting to life with dementia and the small adjustments that help her continue enjoying her passions, from singing and reading to cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. Through her story, Becky reminds us that while dementia brings challenges, it also opens opportunities to find new meaning and purpose in each day.

