New!

Female Founder & CEO, Lauren Edwards, Blazes a Trail, Shaping Social Media Voices for Athletes and Brands

Lauren Edwards is the CEO or Reine Digital and Consulting. She created and runs a company - mostly comprised of women - who do digital, social and content creation for drivers and athletes. Lauren tells us how driver Jimmie Johnson helped encourage her to take the leap to start her own company, how she has grown her business and she shares the behind-the-scenes stories of a few popular social posts that you have probably clicked on and liked.