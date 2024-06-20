For Mad Maxine, being a Drag Racing BUG is more than just backing up a car.

This week I am joined by Shannon Hill. Some of you may know her better as Mad Maxine! She has embraced the drag racing BUG life, and even taken it to the next level! It is more than just backing up a car. We talk about what it takes to be a BUG, a new ambassador program she has started, and taking on those internet trolls.

