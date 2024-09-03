Former Reagan Lawyer Endorses Harris

An Indiana lawyer who worked in the Reagan White House has endorsed Kamala Harris for President. Peter Rusthoven was an Associate Council to President Ronald Reagan. He’s one of a dozen former Republican White House lawyers backing Harris. He sat down with WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garret Bergquist, to explain.

A down-ballot candidate says voter awareness is one of her biggest campaign obstacles. We find out how severe that problem is.

Our Political Team talks about Harris’ endorsements and a new lawsuit over IU’s campus expression policy.