Former Reagan Lawyer Endorses Harris
September 03, 2024
An Indiana lawyer who worked in the Reagan White House has endorsed Kamala Harris for President. Peter Rusthoven was an Associate Council to President Ronald Reagan. He’s one of a dozen former Republican White House lawyers backing Harris. He sat down with WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garret Bergquist, to explain.
