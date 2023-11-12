New!
From Challenge to Community: Redefining Life After Brain Injury
November 12, 2023
The CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control estimates that 5.3 million U.S. citizens are living with a disability as a result of a traumatic brain injury.
On this week’s show we’re joined by Susie Fitt, founding board member of Villa Licci, the first residential community for individuals living with traumatic brain injury in the U.S. Susie shares with us the story that driving her passion for creating Villa Licci and how those interested can learn more.
Listen to past episodes of Caregiver Crossing
Brain Injury Association of Indiana
Brain Injury Association of America