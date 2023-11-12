From Challenge to Community: Redefining Life After Brain Injury

The CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control estimates that 5.3 million U.S. citizens are living with a disability as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

On this week’s show we’re joined by Susie Fitt, founding board member of Villa Licci, the first residential community for individuals living with traumatic brain injury in the U.S. Susie shares with us the story that driving her passion for creating Villa Licci and how those interested can learn more.

