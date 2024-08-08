From Jr Dragster to Top Fuel, Jasmine Salinas shares her passion for racing and the lessons she learned on the way.

When you listen to Scrappers Racing Top Fuel Driver Jasmine Salinas talk - you can hear how passionate she is about wanting a career in drag racing. On this episode of Women Take The Wheel, she opens up on career from Junior Dragster to Top Fuel. Hear about the valuable lessons she’s learned over the years from her dad, what it was like getting back in the driver’s seat after her massive A/Fuel dragster crash in Gainesville, her expedited debut into the Top Fuel ranks and the camaraderie among the women drivers in NHRA.