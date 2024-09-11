From Membership to Ministry: Carolyn Wertz Poelstra’s Calling at Clay Church

In this enriching episode of "Pulpit Perspectives Podcast," host Reverend Dr. Kent Lundy welcomes Carolyn Wertz Poelstra, the newly appointed Associate Pastor of Clay United Methodist Church in South Bend, Indiana. Together, they delve into an inspiring discussion about pastoral leadership, personal faith journeys, and the dynamic ministries at Clay Church.

**Key Takeaways:**

1. **Answering the Call to Ministry:**

Carolyn shares her compelling journey to pastoral ministry, which began in her childhood but took years to fully embrace due to the conservative nature of her initial church environment. It wasn't until her engagement at Clay United Methodist Church that she felt empowered and safe to pursue her calling. Her story is a poignant reminder of the personal struggles many face in accepting their spiritual paths and the transformative power of supportive faith communities.

2. **Educational Pursuits and Personal Growth:**

Currently enrolled at Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary, Carolyn is diligently working towards her Masters of Divinity. She discusses the challenges and joys of juggling academic responsibilities with her pastoral duties, emphasizing the intellectual stimulation and spiritual growth she experiences from courses like Intro to Hebrew and Theology of Evangelism.

3. **Innovative Ministry Initiatives:**

Carolyn is deeply involved in several outreach and ministry projects at Clay, notably the food pantry that serves over a thousand people monthly and the development of a 'fresh expression' of church aimed at creating safe spaces for those hesitant about traditional church settings. Such initiatives highlight the church's commitment to adapt and respond to community needs effectively.

4. **Spiritual and Physical Wellness:**

An avid runner and outdoor enthusiast, Carolyn discusses how maintaining physical health through activities like running and gym workouts plays a crucial role in her overall well-being and ministerial effectiveness. Her approach underscores the vital connection between physical vitality and spiritual energy.

5. **Mentorship and Leadership:**

Reflecting on influences that have shaped her pastoral journey, Carolyn credits Pastor Brian Duran as a key mentor. His guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in her development as a church leader, illustrating the importance of mentorship in nurturing the next generation of clergy.

As Carolyn Wertz Poelstra embarks on her role as Associate Pastor, she envisions a future marked by hopeful growth and a prophetic witness. Her story and insights offer rich lessons on faith, leadership, and community engagement.

Catch this uplifting episode of "Pulpit Perspectives Podcast" to hear more about how God moves in the lives of those dedicated to serving Him, and check out the North District's activities on their Facebook page and the Indiana Annual Conference website. Join us as we explore the intersections of clergy and congregation in making a difference in the world.

South Bend Clay United Methodist Church

https://www.facebook.com/clayumc

https://www.claychurch.com

North District page of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.inumc.org/districts/north-district/

Facebook page of the North District of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictINUMC