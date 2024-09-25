From Retail to Pulpit: Becky Baker’s Journey to Pastoral Ministry

Welcome to another inspirational episode of "To Be Encouraged" where we explore the journeys and reflections of individuals who have dedicated their lives to spiritual leadership and community building. Today, we are thrilled to have Becky Baker, the passionate pastor of Inwood United Methodist Church and Riverside in Bremen, Indiana. Pastor Becky shares her enlightening path to ministry and the joy and challenges that come with her calling.

**Episode Highlights:**

1. **Journey to Ministry:**

Becky’s introspective narrative starts with her recalling how her interest in ministry was sparked and nurtured by various individuals who saw potential in her that she hadn’t recognized in herself. Pastor Shar Cobb played a significant role by inviting her to participate in a Sidewalk Sunday School. This experience led Becky down the path of serving in ministry for over eight years, which eventually culminated in her pursuing a formal education in Bible and Ministry at Bethel College.

2. **Divine Confirmations:**

Throughout the conversation, Becky enumerates multiple affirmations of her call to ministry. From a spontaneous nudge from her daughter handing her a pamphlet, to profound advice from Pastor Mike Settles, each instance reinforced her purpose. These stories beautifully highlight how sometimes, the affirmation we seek comes through unexpected channels and moments of clear direction.

3. **Providing and Receiving Support:**

Becky’s tale is also one of receiving tremendous community support during her toughest times, particularly when she faced personal challenges like separating from her husband. She marvels at the providence that surrounded her as her new community at the parsonage provided everything she needed to start anew—from furniture to emotional support.

4. **Personal Reflections and Practices:**

When asked about her personal spiritual anchors, Becky cites Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," a reminder of her resilience and faith, particularly in stressful times. This scripture has been a lifelong mantra that has empowered her to surmount various challenges throughout her ministry and personal life.

5. **Family and Fun:**

Despite her commitments, Becky cherishes her family time, especially with her grandsons. She touches upon the joy of merging family and church life, celebrating how her role allows for deep, interwoven relationships with both her biological family and her church family.

**Takeaway Points:**

- Spiritual leadership often starts with an unexpected call; listening is as important as acting.

- Community support is crucial not just for congregants but also for clergy.

- Personal challenges and professional roles often intersect, teaching resilience.

- Scripture can provide personal solace and professional guidance.

- Balancing ministry with personal life enriches both.

Join us as we delve into the steps, stumbles, and successes of Pastor Becky Baker, gaining insights into the life of a spiritual leader who continues to inspire and be inspired by the community she serves. Becky’s story is a powerful reminder of the difference one person can make when they say "yes" to their divine calling.

Pastor Becky Baker, Inwood and Bremen Riverside UMCs

North District Indiana Conference UMC: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=north%20district%20-%20indiana%20united%20methodist%20conference

North District page of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.inumc.org/districts/north-district/

Facebook page of the North District of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictINUMC