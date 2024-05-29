From Vision to Action: Pastor Kayla Grehl Inspires Growth and Hope at Plymouth Trinity

In Episode 006, we journey with Pastor Kayla Grehl and Host Kent Lundy through a heartfelt conversation in the tranquil setting of Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church. Pastor Kayla shares the excitement of their new vision statement, the mentors inspiring her ministry, and the joys of Sabbath amid life's bustling rhythms. Listeners are treated to her whimsical rapport with her canine companions, and she leads us through meaningful reflections on personal faith and the larger mission of the church.

**Three Takeaways from the Talk with Pastor Kayla:**

1. **Navigating Ministry with New Vision:**

- Plymouth Trinity United Methodist Church is buzzing with the launch of a new vision statement. Pastor Kayla Grehl reveals their commitment to growth, discovering purpose, and making a difference—a potent reminder of the dynamism within church communities embarking on transformative journeys. Whether clerical or lay, listeners are encouraged to embrace the power of a shared vision in their own communities.

2. **The Influence of Mentorship:**

- Pastor Kayla highlights the profound impact of mentorship on her path to ministry. Reverend Nancy Nichols and Pastor LeJo Dunbar are named as crucial figures guiding her calling. This episode underscores the significance of spiritual mentorship in fostering future leaders, offering a moment of gratitude for those who nurture and challenge us in our own vocations, urging us to consider how we might inspire others in their pursuits.

3. **The Sacredness of Rest:**

- With humor and humility, Pastor Kayla discusses the difficulty of embodying Martha’s diligence while honoring the contemplative nature

of Mary—an eternal dance between action and reflection. Her experiences challenge listeners to prioritize rest and Sabbath in a culture that often glorifies constant productivity. This candid conversation prompts us to seek balance through pausing, listening, and accepting the healing offered in moments of stillness.

**Closing Thought:**

“Pulpit Perspectives” Episode 006_ seamlessly weaves lessons on leadership with personal anecdotes, leaving audiences with insights that resonate beyond the church walls. Whether you're a clergy member seeking inspiration, a layperson looking to deepen your spiritual walk, or simply in need of a reminder to embrace rest in a busy world, this episode is a wellspring of wisdom and motivation.

---

*Join us for the next episode of “Pulpit Perspectives” and let’s continue discovering personal growth, hope, and healing together. Subscribe now and never miss an inspiring moment.*

https://www.facebook.com/TrinityUMCPlymouth

http://www.plymouthtrinityumc.com/