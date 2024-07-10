New!
Getting Ready for Back-to-School and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekendof Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024. This week Getting Ready for Back-to-School and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Backpacks 4 Good
July 12, 12p-2p
107 N. State Road 135
Greenwood, IN
And
July 13, 10a-12p
8350 Sunlight Drive
Fishers, IN
IRONMAN Weekend: Family Picnic in the Park
July 12, 6:00pm-9:00pm
600 S Walnut St
Muncie, IN
IU Health Momentum Indy
July 12 – July 13, 9:30am-5:30pm
307 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Black Art Market
July 13, 10:00am-6:00pm
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2024
July 13, 3:00pm-9:00pm
2420 E Riverside Dr
Indianapolis, IN
Water Lantern Festival
July 13, 6:30pm-9:00pm
Military Park @ White River State Park
601 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Juneteenth Jubilee at Newfields
July 14, 10:00am-6:00pm
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Indy VegFest presented by Eskenazi Health
July 14, 12:00pm
125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN