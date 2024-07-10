Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekendof Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024. This week Getting Ready for Back-to-School and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Backpacks 4 Good

July 12, 12p-2p

107 N. State Road 135

Greenwood, IN

And

July 13, 10a-12p

8350 Sunlight Drive

Fishers, IN

IRONMAN Weekend: Family Picnic in the Park

July 12, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Cannon Commons

600 S Walnut St

Muncie, IN

IU Health Momentum Indy

July 12 – July 13, 9:30am-5:30pm

University Park

307 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN

Black Art Market

July 13, 10:00am-6:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

BLACK: A Festival of Joy 2024

July 13, 3:00pm-9:00pm

Taggart Riverside Park

2420 E Riverside Dr

Indianapolis, IN

Water Lantern Festival

July 13, 6:30pm-9:00pm

Military Park @ White River State Park

601 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Juneteenth Jubilee at Newfields

July 14, 10:00am-6:00pm

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Indy VegFest presented by Eskenazi Health

July 14, 12:00pm

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

125 S. Pennsylvania St.

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar