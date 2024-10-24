Goodbye is never easy: How to know when to let go

Goodbye is never easy. On October 16 I had to say goodbye to my beloved, wonderful, gorgeous, steadfast, furry friend Stewie.

Over the past year he been slowing down and declining, but then over the final two weeks it became very clear that it was time for him to go to the rainbow bridge. Communication manager at Noah's Animal Hospitals and our Pet Pals TV reporter Tom Dock gives us some insight as to when it's time to say goodbye.

Love may mean never having to say you're sorry, but it does mean you have to say goodbye...