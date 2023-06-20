Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Indy

On today’s “Finding Faith” we welcome Shalin Desai, the International Director of the Art of Living Foundation, who discussed a special evening of wisdom and meditation coming up this month. During this enlightening session, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and tools to live a lighter, more fulfilling, joyful, and connected life. Shalin will delve into the profound impact of breathwork and meditation, showcasing how these practices can aid in making the right decisions and managing stress in a healthy way.