Hatch for Hunger Building a Nutrition Secure Future for Families

HATCH was founded in 2015 with the mission to build a nutrition secure future for families by delivering animal protein direct from farmers to food banks with the lowest cost to serve model in the fight against hunger. HATCH has become a national leader in nutrition security and partners with farmers to supply low-cost, high-value animal proteins to 100+ food banks annually across 36 states. Today we deliver 250,000 meals daily and by 2027 we will achieve 1M protein-rich meals delivered daily.