Heartland International Film Festival kicks off with powerful documentary

The 33rd annual Heartland International Film Festival is set to kick off this week in Indianapolis, and it’s bringing with it a lineup of films that promises to engage and inspire.

Among the highlights is the much-anticipated documentary Driven to Save Lives, which tells the poignant story of Brian Clauson, a talented racer whose tragic passing in 2016 sparked a significant movement for organ and tissue donation.

Running for 11 days, the festival will showcase a mix of films from major studios like Netflix and Prime Video, alongside impactful documentaries like Driven to Save Lives. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to catch films before they hit streaming platforms or theaters. “You might even see some familiar faces—like Will Ferrell—before anyone else,” Jessica noted, highlighting the festival’s role as a precursor to the awards season.

The Heartland Film Festival serves as the perfect platform for these moving and transformative stories. As the festival unfolds, Driven to Save Lives stands out as a film that has the potential to inspire change and make a lasting impact beyond the world of racing.