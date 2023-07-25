Helping couples around the world

Join us in the inspiring journey of “Finding Faith” with Jackie Bledsoe, an acclaimed author and speaker. With great enthusiasm, Jackie shares exciting news about his featured Verse of the Day video set to premiere on the Bible app on Wednesday, July 5th. Given his vast reach, it’s no surprise that his VOTD videos routinely amass over one million views within a single day of being featured. But that’s not all to celebrate, as on Monday, July 10th, Jackie, along with YouVersion and Content Partners, commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Bible app, which has touched the lives of more than 550 million users worldwide.

Beyond his literary and digital endeavors, Jackie’s profound impact is evident in his work as a bestselling author and international speaker, guiding over 115,000 couples with “The 7 Rings of Marriage™.” Together with his wife, Stephana, Jackie founded Happily Married Couples, a platform dedicated to helping couples build stronger marriages and Christ-centered families across the globe. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to mentor others on utilizing their unique gifts, experiences, and knowledge to create successful businesses and ministries.

Jackie’s impressive presence can be witnessed on various media outlets, including ABC News, The 700 Club, Moody Radio, and YouVersion’s Bible app, along with his contributions to Family Life, Life Way, and The Wesleyan Church World Headquarters. For those seeking to learn more about this exceptional individual, his blog, JackieBledsoe.com, serves as a wealth of knowledge, while HappilyMarriedCouples.com provides valuable resources for nurturing a blissful marriage.