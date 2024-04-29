Historian David L. Roll, Author of “Ascent to Power: How Truman Emerged from Roosevelt’s Shadow and Remade the World”

The transition between the Franklin Roosevelt and Harry Truman presidencies involved some of the most contentious issues in the history of the United States. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview award-winning historian David L. Roll discusses his brilliant new book "Ascent to Power: How Truman Emerged from Roosevelt’s Shadow and Remade the World”

