Historian Randall Woods, Author of “John Quincy Adams: A Man for the Whole People”

Is John Quincy Adams the most underrated American statesman of the early nineteenth century? On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, renowned historian Randall Woods discusses his new book “John Quincy Adams: A Man for the Whole People” and how JQA changed the United States for the better—both at home and around the world.

