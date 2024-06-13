House(s) Divided

Abraham Lincoln once delivered a speech at the 1858 Republican National Convention now called ‘A House Divided.’ What you may not know is that this title comes from a much older saying of Jesus found in Mark 3. In this episode, we will consider Jesus’ teachings about division and pushback from one’s friends. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.