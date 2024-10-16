How to get involved on World Food Day

The United Nations celebrated World Food Day on Wednesday. The day marks the anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN. The FAO Recognizes World Food Day on Oct. 16.

Every year, the agency uses the day to promote food literacy, which is at the center of its mission.

Organizers challenge people to get involved in October for World Food Day by combating food insecurity in their communities.

Many charities are always seeking volunteers or donations across the state. Below is a short list of the many groups that work to fight hunger in Central Indiana.

Central Indiana Food Charities





While food banks focus on having ingredients and materials for meals all in one place, other nonprofits, like Pack Away Hunger, help to prepare food for those who need it.

The group prepares dehydrated food packs that contain enough rice, soybeans and vegetables to feed six people.

About half the meals prepared by volunteers stay in central Indiana, and the other half goes to communities in need across the globe.

Pack Away Hunger is hosting a virtual informational session about their efforts over Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. Click here to join the call.

For more about World Food Day visit the FAO website.