How to spot ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are everywhere. Their convenience and cost are appealing. But health experts say that long list of ingredients should make you think twice.

Ultra-processed foods are designed to be easy to eat, tasty, and have a longer shelf life. But doctors say they are not good for your health.

One way to tell easily: there is usually a long list of ingredients … many you’ve likely never heard of. If the list includes things you wouldn’t use in your own kitchen, you’ll know it’s ultra-processed.

The Washington Post lists some other red flags of processed foods. Look for: added sweeteners like corn syrup and cane sugar, artificial sweeteners like aspartame, ingredients that end with “…ose” such as fructose or glucose, and foods that are “instant” or available in many flavors.

Leaving these unhealthy, ultra-processed products on the shelf means more room in your cart for the foods that benefit your body.

Experts also warn us to be mindful of clever marketing tactics that can make processed foods look healthy but still include a lot of added ingredients or sugars.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.