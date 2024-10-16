Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20, 2024. This week: Howl & Wine and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Howl and Wine

Thursday, October 24, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Biltwell Event Center

950 S White River Pkwy Dr W

Indianapolis, IN

Monster Mash

Friday, October 18, 6:00pm-8:30pm

Craig Park

10 E. Smith Valley Rd.

Greenwood, IN

Whodunit?

Friday, October 18, 7:00pm-9:30pm

Indiana Historical Society

450 W Ohio St

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Walk to End Lupus Now

Saturday, October 19, 9:00am-12:00pm

White River State Park

801 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Fall Colors Festival

Saturday, October 19, 10:00am-3:00pm

McCloud Nature Park

8518 Hughes Rd

North Salem, IN

Indianapolis Indians: Rowdie's Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, October 19, 12:00pm

Victory Field

501 W Maryland St

Indianapolis, IN

IHSAA Unified Flag Football State Championship

Saturday, October 19, 1:00pm-3:30pm

Grand Park Sports Campus

19000 Grand Park Blvd,

Westfield, IN

Chicken & Beer Festival

Saturday, October 19, 2:00pm-8:00pm

University Park

325 N Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN

Garfield Park Art and Music Festival

Saturday, October 19, 4:00pm-9:00pm

MacAllister Amphitheater

2425 Conservatory Dr

North Indianapolis, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, October 19, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 W. New York St.

Indianapolis, IN

ZooBoo

Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society

Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Nights

Now through November 2

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Headless Horseman Festival

Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

