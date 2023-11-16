New!
IMPD: Indianapolis child killed in the crossfire, police plead for help in finding those responsible
November 16, 2023
Your day ahead forecast, innocent child killed in group violence, local historians worry Indy Eleven stadium construction could disturb gravesites, 24 Indiana counties are under a burn ban, Congress approves temporary bill to keep government running, 'Friends' castmates post tributes to the late Matthew Perry, Holiday World set to debut new Gravy Boat ride, business headlines and more