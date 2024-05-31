In the Name(s)

This episode was recorded on the Eve of Trinity Sunday. The Doctrine of the Trinity, you may already know, is a tough nut to crack. Which is why I’d rather spend this time explaining what attracts me to the doctrine, rather than try and prove it so by way of esoteric ruminations. This episode is my attempt. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.