Indiana Aims to Improve Elementary Literacy

The issue of elementary illiteracy has intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Indiana and numerous other states across the nation to confront the challenge. Beginning in the upcoming school year, Indiana will introduce evaluations aimed at improving literacy rates among elementary-aged children. The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to mitigate the educational setbacks made worse by the pandemic.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joins us for a conversation, elaborating on the significance of the assessments and their implementation.