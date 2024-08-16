Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition Fights Disparities Empowering Black Mothers

The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition is at the forefront of addressing critical issues faced by Black mothers and their infants in Indiana. The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition (IBBC) has provided families in need with free backpacks filled with essential supplies making a significant impact in the Indianapolis area, but their mission extends beyond that. Not only do they promote healthier outcomes for moms and babies, but they also shine a light on systemic disparities in healthcare access and resources.

The upcoming Bosom Buddy support program aims to moralize and promote breastfeeding within the African American community, reflecting the IBBC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of mothers and families in Indiana.

Black Breastfeeding Week is observed from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.