Indiana Party Chairs Talk About The Upcoming Election

After more than a year of campaigning, Election Day is finally almost here! On Tuesday, you, the voters, will decide who will be Indiana's next governor, its next U.S. Senator, its next attorney general and, of course, the next president of the United States.

WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sat down with the chairs of Indiana's Republican and Democratic parties. They talked about how they're feeling going into Election Night, the controversies that have surrounded the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, and perhaps most important, which races to keep an eye on after the polls close on Tuesday.

If you haven't voted yet, early voting continues until noon on Monday. On Tuesday, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line when the polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, you will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Make sure you get out and vote, and then tune in to WISH-TV throughout Tuesday night for all of the latest election results and remarks from the candidates.