Indiana Starters Coalition promotes entrepreneurship and economic growth

A national nonprofit organization known as Right to Start has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship across Indiana. Dubbed the Indiana Starters Coalition, this effort seeks to position entrepreneurship as a civic priority and drive economic growth within the state.The Indiana Starters Coalition celebrated its launch earlier this month with an event held at 16 Tech Innovation District in Indianapolis, featuring business leaders and entrepreneurs.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a conversation, giving deeper into the coalition’s objectives.

Ekiyor says promoting entrepreneurship is essential for creating jobs and improving overall economic conditions in the state.

