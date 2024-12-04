New!
Indianapolis’ favorite holiday sketch-comedy show and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2024. This week: Indianapolis’ favorite holiday sketch-comedy show and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
A Very Phoenix Xmas 16: It's a Wonderful Die Hard Life Story Actually
November 30 – December 22
749 N. Park Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Holiday on the Ave.: A Holiday Soul Revue
Saturday, December 07, 7:00pm
617 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration Crossing: Sensory Friendly Afternoon with The Autism Society
December 15 – December 16, 3:00pm-5:00pm
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt
December 06 – December 22
401 E Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN
Sankt Nikolaus Festival at Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt
Sunday, December 08, 11:00am-5:00pm
401 E Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN
A Christmas Carol
Now – December 24
140 W. Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Yuletide 2024
December 06 – December 23, 7:00pm
Hilbert Circle Theatre
45 Monument Cir
Indianapolis, IN
Butler Ballet Presents Nutcracker With Butler Ballet Orchestra
December 05 – December 08
Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Jingle Bell Run
Saturday, December 07, 7:30am
700 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Festival of Trees
December 01 - January 04, 10:00am-5:00pm
450 West Ohio Street
Indianapolis, IN
The 2024 Holiday Author Fair
Saturday, December 07, 12:00pm-4:00pm
450 West Ohio Street
Indianapolis, IN
Winter Art Sale at Indy Art Center: IN Art Center
Saturday, December 07, 12:00pm-5:00pm
820 East 67th Street
Indianapolis, IN
IndyBollywood Showcase 2024
Saturday, December 07, 2:00pm-4:00pm
Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective
4011 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN
10th Annual Santa Stumble Bar Crawl
Saturday, December 07, 5:00pm-10:00pm
Broad Ripple Ave
Indianapolis, IN
Big Ten Fan Fest presented by Dr Pepper
December 06 - December 07
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship
Saturday, December 07, 8:00pm
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.