Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2024. This week: Indianapolis’ favorite holiday sketch-comedy show and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

A Very Phoenix Xmas 16: It's a Wonderful Die Hard Life Story Actually

November 30 – December 22

Phoenix Theatre

749 N. Park Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Holiday on the Ave.: A Holiday Soul Revue

Saturday, December 07, 7:00pm

Walker Theatre

617 Indiana Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Celebration Crossing: Sensory Friendly Afternoon with The Autism Society

December 15 – December 16, 3:00pm-5:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt

December 06 – December 22

Athenaeum Indy

401 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

Sankt Nikolaus Festival at Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt

Sunday, December 08, 11:00am-5:00pm

Athenaeum Indy

401 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

A Christmas Carol

Now – December 24

Indiana Repertory Theatre

140 W. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Yuletide 2024

December 06 – December 23, 7:00pm

Hilbert Circle Theatre

45 Monument Cir

Indianapolis, IN

Butler Ballet Presents Nutcracker With Butler Ballet Orchestra

December 05 – December 08

Clowes Memorial Hall of Butler University

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Jingle Bell Run

Saturday, December 07, 7:30am

NCAA Hall of Champions

700 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Festival of Trees

December 01 - January 04, 10:00am-5:00pm

Indiana Historical Society

450 West Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN

The 2024 Holiday Author Fair

Saturday, December 07, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Indiana Historical Society

450 West Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN

Winter Art Sale at Indy Art Center: IN Art Center

Saturday, December 07, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Indianapolis Arts Center

820 East 67th Street

Indianapolis, IN

IndyBollywood Showcase 2024

Saturday, December 07, 2:00pm-4:00pm

Indianapolis Movement Arts Collective

4011 North Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, IN

10th Annual Santa Stumble Bar Crawl

Saturday, December 07, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Broad Ripple

Broad Ripple Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten Fan Fest presented by Dr Pepper

December 06 - December 07

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship

Saturday, December 07, 8:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar