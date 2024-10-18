Indianapolis Wants to Create 41,000 New Tech Jobs With Focus on Inclusivity

Indianapolis is at a pivotal moment in its economic development, setting an ambitious goal of creating 41,000 new tech jobs by 2030. The initiative presents a unique opportunity to ensure that the state’s approach to growth is genuinely inclusive, particularly for Black Hoosiers, who have historically been underrepresented in the tech sector.

Emil Ekiyor, a contributor for WISH-TV, joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to discuss a partnership between InnoPower and TechPoint.

The collaboration aimed to address the critical needs of Black professionals in the tech industry.

Ekiyor emphasized the importance of equitable access to opportunities in the tech field.

The discussion is part of a larger conversation taking place at the TechPoint Mission 41K Summit, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Indiana State Museum.