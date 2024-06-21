Indy 500 champion, Josef Newgarden releases new kids book

Racing fans know him as one of the top drivers in INDYCAR. He’s also the winner of the INDY 500 two years in a row. But now, Josef Newgarden as adding the title author to his list. Newgarden has released a children’s book titled “Josef’s BIG Dream: An INDY 500 Story.”

The book highlights Josef’s journey from childhood to realize his dream of winning the INDY 500 and aims to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges.

From his beginnings in karting to becoming a two-time INDYCAR champion and INDY 500 winner, Josef’s story exemplifies determination, resilience, and passion.

This book aims to show children that with hard work and dedication, even the loftiest dreams can become reality.

Newgarden partnered with Red Racer Books to launch the inspirational children’s book.

The book, written by Andy Amendola, author of the official INDYCAR kids book, “The ABCs of INDYCAR Racing” and other motorsports kids titles, with Josef and Ashley Newgarden, is available for pre-order now.