Indy among Harris’ First Campaign Stops

Vice President, Kamal Harris, is already making abortion rights and gun violence prevention central to her presidential campaign. Those were central themes to one of her first speeches of the campaign right here in Indianapolis. Harris was the keynote speaker at the anjnual convention of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority.

Israel’s Prime Minister addresses congress at the war in Gaza nears the ten-month mark. We hear from one of Indiana’s congress members who watched his remarks.

And our political team assessed Kamal Harris’ first full week on the presidential campaign trail and a possible Hoosier on her ticket.