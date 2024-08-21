Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25, 2024. This week: Indy Greek Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy GreekFest 2024

August 23 - August 24

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Indianapolis

3500 W 106th Street

Carmel, IN

St. Joseph Festival and Food Fair

August 23 - August 24

St Joseph Church

1401 South Mickley Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

5th Annual FHL Charitable Golf Classic to Fight Hunger

Friday, August 23, 8:30am-2:00pm

Eagle Creek Golf Club

8802 W. 56th Street

Indianapolis, IN

Hamilton County Jail Job and Resource Fair

Friday, August 23, 9:00am-1:00pm

Hamilton County Jail Complex

18100 Cumberland Rd.

Noblesville, IN

Yu-Gi-Oh! Regional Qualifier 2024

Saturday, August 24, 10:00am

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Indy Summer Soiree

Saturday, August 24, 12:00pm-11:00pm

Mavris Arts & Event Center

121 South East Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Bacon Festival

Saturday, August 24, 2:30pm-11:00pm

Downtown Delphi

101 W Main St.

Delphi, IN

Chreece Hip Hop Festival 2024

August 24 - August 28

Fountain Square

1111 Prospect St.

Indianapolis, IN

WFHB Block Rocker

Saturday, August 24, 5:00pm-11:00pm

WFHB

108 W. 4th St.

Bloomington, IN

2024 Ironman National - Pro Motocross

Saturday, August 24

Ironman Raceway

1389 County Rd 200 S

Crawfordsville, IN

