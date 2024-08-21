New!
Indy Greek Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 23 through Sunday, August 25, 2024. This week: Indy Greek Fest and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indy GreekFest 2024
August 23 - August 24
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Indianapolis
3500 W 106th Street
Carmel, IN
St. Joseph Festival and Food Fair
August 23 - August 24
1401 South Mickley Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
5th Annual FHL Charitable Golf Classic to Fight Hunger
Friday, August 23, 8:30am-2:00pm
8802 W. 56th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Hamilton County Jail Job and Resource Fair
Friday, August 23, 9:00am-1:00pm
Hamilton County Jail Complex
18100 Cumberland Rd.
Noblesville, IN
Yu-Gi-Oh! Regional Qualifier 2024
Saturday, August 24, 10:00am
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Indy Summer Soiree
Saturday, August 24, 12:00pm-11:00pm
121 South East Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Bacon Festival
Saturday, August 24, 2:30pm-11:00pm
101 W Main St.
Delphi, IN
Chreece Hip Hop Festival 2024
August 24 - August 28
1111 Prospect St.
Indianapolis, IN
WFHB Block Rocker
Saturday, August 24, 5:00pm-11:00pm
108 W. 4th St.
Bloomington, IN
2024 Ironman National - Pro Motocross
Saturday, August 24
1389 County Rd 200 S
Crawfordsville, IN