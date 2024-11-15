Indy Health District and IU Indianapolis team up to boost health in underserved areas

The nonprofit Indy Health District is taking action to improve heath outcomes for underserved communities on the near north side of Indianapolis.Indiana University Indianapolis has been named the lead evaluator of the program.

Metrics include data on people’s quality of life, social determinants of health, and an increase in life expectancy for the community.

According to Indy Health District, data from the latest U.S. census said people who live within the district’s footprint die 20 years sooner than people in surrounding neighborhoods.

The evaluation effort is conducted in partnership with IU Indianapolis’ The Polis Center and the nonprofit Health by Design. Some of the variables that IU Indianapolis will evaluate are crash hot spots for pedestrians and bicyclists; green spaces; and access to prenatal and long-term health care.

Data will be updated every year, and community surveys will be conducted every other year.

The first official community gathering event for the Indy Health District will be held Nov. 20, where Yeager and other organizations hope to get public feedback.