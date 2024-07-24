Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. This week: Indy Shorts and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Indy Shorts International Film Festival

July 23 - July 28, 12:00pm

Living Room Theaters

745 E 9th St Suite 810

Indianapolis, IN

Restore Old Town Greenwood Final Fridays

Friday, July 26, 5pm-8pm

Greenwood Old Town District

Madison Avenue & Main Street

Greenwood, IN

Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K

Saturday, July 27, 7:00am

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

MDwise 30th Anniversary Community Health Fair

Saturday, July 27, 10:00am-1:00pm

MDwise parking lot

2955 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN

Pet Pool Pawty

Saturday, July 27, 1p-3p

Ronald Reagan Green

12772 Ashworth St

Carmel, IN

Beer vs. Wine 5K

Saturday, July 27, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Indiana State Museum

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Laughing Matters featuring Iliza Shlesinger

Saturday, July 27, 9:15pm-10:15pm

Clowes Memorial Hall

4602 Sunset Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Tri Indy

July 28, 6:00am

White River State Park

801 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar