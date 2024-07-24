New!
Indy Shorts and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28, 2024. This week: Indy Shorts and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indy Shorts International Film Festival
July 23 - July 28, 12:00pm
745 E 9th St Suite 810
Indianapolis, IN
Restore Old Town Greenwood Final Fridays
Friday, July 26, 5pm-8pm
Madison Avenue & Main Street
Greenwood, IN
Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K
Saturday, July 27, 7:00am
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
MDwise 30th Anniversary Community Health Fair
Saturday, July 27, 10:00am-1:00pm
2955 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN
Pet Pool Pawty
Saturday, July 27, 1p-3p
12772 Ashworth St
Carmel, IN
Beer vs. Wine 5K
Saturday, July 27, 6:00pm-9:00pm
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Laughing Matters featuring Iliza Shlesinger
Saturday, July 27, 9:15pm-10:15pm
4602 Sunset Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Tri Indy
July 28, 6:00am
801 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN