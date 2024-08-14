New!
IndyFringe and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18, 2024. This week: IndyFringe and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
IndyFringe Festival presented by Everwise Credit Union
August 15 - August 25
719 E. St. Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
Oh Look Its Magic! A Sensory Friendly Magic Show
August 17 - August 18, 3:30pm-4:30pm
The Everwise Stage at IndyFringe, , IN 46202
719 E. St Clair Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State Fair
Through August 17
Indiana State Fairgrounds
1202 E. 38th ST.
Indianapolis, IN
Winding Creek Music Festival
August 15 - August 18
9912 County Rd West 100 S
Kokomo, IN
WAMMfest 2024
Saturday, August 17, 12:00pm-9:00pm
10 East Smith Valley Road
Greenwood, IN
Noblesville BrewBQ 2024
Saturday, August 17, 4:00pm-10:00pm
175 Logan Street
Noblesville, IN
Augtoberfest 2024
Saturday, August 17, 6:00pm-9:00pm
103 East Main Street
Lebanon, IN
Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals
Saturday, August 17, 7:00pm-10:00pm
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Fall POW WOW | SPONSORED BY American Indian Council
August 17 - August 18
1300 E 100 S
Lebanon, IN