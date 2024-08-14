Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18, 2024. This week: IndyFringe and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

IndyFringe Festival presented by Everwise Credit Union

August 15 - August 25

IndyFringe Basile Theatre

719 E. St. Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

Oh Look Its Magic! A Sensory Friendly Magic Show

August 17 - August 18, 3:30pm-4:30pm

The Everwise Stage at IndyFringe, , IN 46202

719 E. St Clair Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indiana State Fair

Through August 17

Indiana State Fairgrounds

1202 E. 38th ST.

Indianapolis, IN

Winding Creek Music Festival

August 15 - August 18

Winding Creek Location

9912 County Rd West 100 S

Kokomo, IN

WAMMfest 2024

Saturday, August 17, 12:00pm-9:00pm

Craig Park

10 East Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN

Noblesville BrewBQ 2024

Saturday, August 17, 4:00pm-10:00pm

Federal Hill Common

175 Logan Street

Noblesville, IN

Augtoberfest 2024

Saturday, August 17, 6:00pm-9:00pm

Downtown Lebanon

103 East Main Street

Lebanon, IN

Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 17, 7:00pm-10:00pm

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Fall POW WOW | SPONSORED BY American Indian Council

August 17 - August 18

Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds

1300 E 100 S

Lebanon, IN

