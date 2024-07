There's no secret that every rescue and shelter is full to bursting with adoptable pets. Michael Futch the Chief Development Office at IndyHumane examines how you can help critters in need, while having some fun at the same time! He profiles a Polo game with ponies coming up in August and the biggest fundraiser of the year, Mutt Strut in September.

Listen for more info, plus visit www.indyhumane.org for details!