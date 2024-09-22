Insider’s Guide to Senior Living with Dave Holder

Deciding when, how, and where to place your loved one in a senior living home or community can be overwhelming. In this episode of Caregiver Crossing, we sit down with our good friend and returning expert, Dave Holder from Assisted Living Locators, to break down the process. Dave shares invaluable insights on the differences between nursing homes and assisted living communities, helping you make informed decisions for your family's future.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://assistedlivinglocators.com/