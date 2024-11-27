Insights from Mark Wilkins: From Bears Games to Joy-filled Ministry

In this engaging episode of “Pulpit Perspectives” host Reverend Doctor Kent Lundy sits down with Reverend Mark Wilkins, the senior pastor of Crown Point United Methodist Church. With 39 years of ministry experience under his belt and 17 years at Crown Point, Pastor Wilkins shares insights from his journey, the joys and challenges of ministry, and the lessons he's learned along the way. This episode is filled with humor, wisdom, and inspiration that will leave you uplifted and motivated. Here are three key takeaways from this delightful conversation:

### Key Takeaways:

1. **The Privilege and Joy of Ministry**

- Pastor Wilkins emphasizes the immense privilege it is to serve in ministry. He talks about waking up every morning with a sense of excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to impact lives. Despite the inevitable challenges and long days, he conveys a deep sense of joy and fulfillment in his work. This perspective is a powerful reminder to appreciate the unique role of ministry and to approach it with passion and enthusiasm.

2. **Embracing Imperfections and Fostering Growth**

- Throughout the episode, Pastor Wilkins candidly discusses the importance of recognizing and embracing one's flaws and imperfections. He shares how the love for God, despite its imperfections, can still be channeled into meaningful service. This theme resonates deeply as he speaks about the significance of being honest about one’s limitations while still striving to serve and grow. His reflections on John 21, where Peter is asked to serve despite his imperfect love, provide a profound insight into accepting human frailty and continuing to pursue one's calling with dedication.

3. **The Value of Community and Accountability**

- Another significant takeaway is the value Pastor Wilkins places on community and accountability. He speaks highly of his support system, including his family and church staff, who keep him grounded and hold him accountable. The importance of not taking oneself too seriously is also highlighted, as he attributes a lot of his growth to those who challenge him and offer honest feedback. This underscores the necessity of surrounding oneself with people who provide both support and constructive criticism, fostering a healthy and balanced approach to leadership.

### Conclusion:

This episode of “Pulpit Perspectives” with Reverend Mark Wilkins is a treasure trove of wisdom for anyone involved in ministry or seeking to understand the heart behind it. His reflections offer invaluable insights into maintaining joy, embracing imperfections, and the power of community. Don’t miss this engaging conversation, which is sure to inspire and encourage you in your own journey.

Rev. Mark Wilkins

Crown Point UMC

https://fumccp.org/

https://www.facebook.com/CP.FirstMethodist/