The Hindu Temple of Central Indiana is excited to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 22nd, just a day after the global celebration on June 21st.

Darshan Soni, Joint-Executive Director of HSS, USA, and Ravi Dinakaran, President, Hindu Temple of Central Indiana, joined us to explain the significance of the International Day of Yoga, the health benefits of practicing yoga, and how beginners start incorporating yoga into their daily routine.

The Hindu Temple of Central Indiana hopes this will inspire more people to join in this special event.