Should you ever rehome a dog? Folks disagree. Some say that under NO circumstances should a dog be rehomed, while others believe that if a dog causes them inconvenience it should be rehomed ASAP.

The topic can be an emotionally-charged one, and understandably so. My appeal in this podcast is for us to examine this topic reasonably, rationally and with cool heads.

Let’s do that right now on this episode of The Canine Lowe-Down.