It’s in the Soil





In this episode we consider one of Jesus’ most well-known parables: the Parable of the Sower. This parable calls us to a greater love, to endure through hardships, and to reject the allures of greed and rampant consumption. We are called to consider our own receptivity to the life-giving message of Jesus. In this message we’ll explore these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.