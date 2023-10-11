It’s Not What You Know…

Today’s episode considers another parable Jesus told that, as was the case last week, is also set in a vineyard. This own is found in the Gospel of Matthew 21:28-32. But here Jesus makes a different point. In this parable, two sons are asked to go work in their father’s vineyard. This episode reflects on their responses to his request. What does the actions of the two sons teach us about the Church’s responsibilities in the world? In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.