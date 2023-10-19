Its Own Reward

Today’s episode marks the beginning of Northwood’s Stewardship Season, a time when we discuss money, our possessions, and what to do with them. Today’s episode sets the stage for this discussion, as well as explores a passage in Matthew 6:1-4 where Jesus taught us to give generously to others but in secret. He said that then we will receive our ‘reward.’ What is this reward, and how will it benefit us? This episode explores these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.