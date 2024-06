Even when the sun is gone it’s the moon that still shines letting us know in our darkest times there will still be light. When you’re feeling lost and afraid by all the darkness that consumes this world there is still that light that shines giving you hope

Music: 'Omega' by @ScottBuckley 🇦🇺 | Epic Progressive Music (No Copyright)

