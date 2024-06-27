New!
IU Meals Program Could Help Control Diabetes
June 27, 2024
A new pilot program aimed at improving diabetes control through medically tailored meals has shown significant promise, according to recent findings. The initiative was launched to explore the effectiveness of a “food as medicine” approach, with goals to both enhance diabetes management and establish a sustainable long-term model.
