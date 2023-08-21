The movie “Oppenheimer” is in theaters to (deservedly) rave reviews. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, our conversation is with historian James Kunetka, author of “The General and the Genius: Groves and Oppenheimer, the Unlikely Partnership that Built the Atom Bomb.” His book is a wonderful and thorough account of the Manhattan Project, its science, and its impact on world history.





