James Sceniak, Libertarian candidate for Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District

Voters in Indiana's Sixth Congressional District will pick a new member of Congress this fall. Congressman Greg Pence is not running for reelection.

The sixth district runs from southern Indianapolis to the Ohio state line. Three people are running to succeed Pence, and you might recognize their names. Republican Jefferson Shreve ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Indianapolis last year. Democrat Cinde Wirth ran against Pence two years ago and Libertarian James Sceniak ran for the Senate in 2022.

WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist sat down with Sceniak to discuss his reasons for running.