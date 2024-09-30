Jarrad Lancaster, Libertarian candidate for Indiana’s Third Congressional District

Congressman Jim Banks' decision to vacate his seat and run for the Senate touched off a scramble in northeast Indiana. Three candidates are running for his seat this fall: Republican Marlin Stutzman, Democrat Kiley Adolph and Libertarian Jarrad Lancaster. We invited all three candidates to appear on All INdiana Politics. Stutzman's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for an interview but Adolph and Lancaster did.

WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, sat down with Lancaster to discuss his run for office.