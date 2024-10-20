Jim Banks, Republican candidate for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat

It's up to you who will represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate beginning next year. Current Senator Mike Braun is running for governor rather than seeking a second, six-year term. That announcement scrambled Hoosier politics. Running to succeed him are Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.

Banks has represented Indiana's third Congressional district since 2017. He's vacating his own set to run for the Senate. He tells WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, he sees the Senate as a place where he can build on his work in Congress to date.