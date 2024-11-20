Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24, 2024. This week: Jingle Rails and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure

November 18 - January 20, 10:00am

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

Seussical the Musical

November 21 - November 24

The Franklin Performing Arts Center

2600 Cumberland Dr.

Franklin, IN

Turnpike Troubadours

Friday, November 22, 7:00pm-11:30pm

Fishers Event Center,1

1000 Stockdale Street

Fishers, IN

Midwest Craft Chocolate Festival

November 22 - November 23

Foundation Building

117 North Main Street

Rushville, IN

Tonic Ball, Presented by Eskenazi Health

Friday, November 22, 7:00pm-11:00pm

Fountain Square Theatre

1111 Prospect Street

Indianapolis, IN

Turkey Trails - Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, November 23, 9:00am-12:00pm

Arthur Jordan Branch YMCA

8400 Westfield Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

Greenwood Holiday Craft Fair

Saturday, November 23, 9:00am-2:00pm

Greenwood High School

615 W. Smith Valley Road

Greenwood, IN

Christmas at the Zoo

November 23 – January 5

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

UNCF 2024 Masked Ball

Saturday, November 23, 6:00pm-11:00pm

J.W. Marriott Indianapolis

10 S West Street

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar