New!
Jingle Rails and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24, 2024. This week: Jingle Rails and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure
November 18 - January 20, 10:00am
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Seussical the Musical
November 21 - November 24
The Franklin Performing Arts Center
2600 Cumberland Dr.
Franklin, IN
Turnpike Troubadours
Friday, November 22, 7:00pm-11:30pm
Fishers Event Center,1
1000 Stockdale Street
Fishers, IN
Midwest Craft Chocolate Festival
November 22 - November 23
117 North Main Street
Rushville, IN
Tonic Ball, Presented by Eskenazi Health
Friday, November 22, 7:00pm-11:00pm
1111 Prospect Street
Indianapolis, IN
Turkey Trails - Indianapolis, IN
Saturday, November 23, 9:00am-12:00pm
8400 Westfield Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday, November 23, 9:00am-2:00pm
615 W. Smith Valley Road
Greenwood, IN
Christmas at the Zoo
November 23 – January 5
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
UNCF 2024 Masked Ball
Saturday, November 23, 6:00pm-11:00pm
J.W. Marriott Indianapolis
10 S West Street
Indianapolis, IN
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.